WWE News: Daniel Bryan recalls coming up with the name 'Evolve' for promotion

Daniel Bryan is a proud papa in more ways than one.

Ahead of Evolve Wrestling's 10th Anniversary Celebration Show, Daniel Bryan and many other WWE stars who have spent time with Evolve spoke about the upcoming show.

During his interview with WWE.com hyping the event, Bryan actually revealed he was the one who helped come up with the promotion's name because the wrestling industry hadn't evolved much at the time.

Evolve was formed 10 years ago by Gabe Sapolsky. In its ten years, several talented wrestlers have come through its doors including current WWE stars Bryan, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Roderick Strong and Adam Cole. WWE also formed its relationship with the promotion back in 2015.

WWE agreed to air the 10th Anniversary Celebration Show on July 13th on the WWE Network. The following night will see WWE put on its Extreme Rules PPV. In the build up to the show, WWE.com interviewed several current wrestlers with ties to the promotion.

Among them are Drew McIntyre and The Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan. Since he had ties to the early days of the promotion, WWE.com asked Bryan about the upcoming anniversary show.

.@WWEDanielBryan looks back on his involvement in the early days of EVOLVE. Catch EVOLVE Wrestling’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, streaming live Saturday, July 13, at 8 ET/5 PT on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/qng59BjiEg — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019

During the interview, Bryan said he came up with the name 'Evolve' back in 2010 because he thought 'nothing was changing in the industry or was changing in a way he didn't like'. He wasn't happy with the direction pro wrestling was going back then - both in WWE, Japan and the independent scene.

He said the product couldn't be static and if they offered an "evolving product", fans would be interested and would be what the company would represent. The former WWE champion also revealed he loved being a part of Evolve and Independent wrestling, because it gave those talented wrestlers a platform to be seen if they were not in a huge promotion.

Other WWE and NXT superstars with links to Evolve include Kassius Ohno, Isaiah Scott, Fabian Aichner, the Street Profits and many others besides.

The show will be going up against All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen. Evolve's 10th Anniversary Celebration Show will feature current WWE stars Riddle, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Cole, Babatunde and Arturo Ruas.