WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals what he will do when he retires from WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Jun 2019, 10:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan returned to in-ring action in 2018 after a couple of years away from the ring due to injury. Since returning to WWE, Bryan signed a new contract which reportedly expires in 2021, as per reports.

Bryan revealed in a recent interview that he will not be a full-time wrestler after his contract expires.

In case you didn't know...

Bryan returned to WWE in 2018, and after being a babyface, bringing back the "YES" chants and enjoying the adulation of the crowd; he turned heel and became the "New Daniel Bryan". Bryan went on to win the WWE Championship after defeating AJ Styles.

Bryan was then in a feud with Kofi Kingston, which was a great dynamic between the incredible heel persona of Bryan and the ultimate underdog babyface in Kofi Kingston.

Kingston went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, while Bryan later won the SmackDown Tag Team championship and is the current SmackDown Tag Team champion with Rowan.

The heart of the matter

Appearing in the Jimmy Jacobs podcast, Bryan talked about what he will do when he retires from the WWE, which will happen sooner rather than later.

“That’s the journey I’m on right now, I’m looking in a couple years when I’m no longer a full-time wrestler. I’ll always wrestle a little bit because I love doing it. After my contract is up, I don’t want to be a full-time wrestler anymore. So, diving into [climate change and other issues] has been really important," said Bryan (H/T WrestleZone for the transcription).

What's next?

Bryan and his tag team partner Rowan will defend their SmackDown Tag Team titles against Heavy Machinery at this weekend's Stomping Grounds PPV.

Also Read: 5 Superstars who could return at WWE Stomping Grounds PPV