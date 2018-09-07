Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan signs a multi-year deal with the WWE

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Rumors
2.31K   //    07 Sep 2018, 04:36 IST

The G.
After months of negotiations, the G.O.A.T. is staying with the WWE

What's the story?

Earlier today Dave Meltzer of The Observer revealed that Daniel Bryan had re-signed with the WWE.

With the story confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, it appears that Bryan has signed a multi-year deal with the company which will keep the former WWE Champion around for quite some time.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan has been negotiating his latest contract with the WWE for quite some time...This time around, however, he added a lawyer into the mix, which he explained was the reason that the agreement was taking so long.

Bryan revealed in multiple interviews over the summer that he planned on re-signing with the WWE because he loves working with them and he likes to be close to his wife, WWE Superstar Brie Bella.

Bryan's career was also revealed to be the main focus in the story mode of the WWE 2K19 video game; further solidifying the idea that the American Dragon wasn't going anywhere.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed Dave Meltzer's initial report this morning that Daniel Bryan has re-signed with the WWE.

In fact, the Leader of the Yes Movement has signed a multi-year deal with the company--further consolidating the belief that he's likely to continue performing for WWE for the foreseeable future.

PWS's sources confirmed that Bryan did indeed agree to his new deal on September 3, though the WWE hasn't officially signed off on it yet--However, it shouldn't take long before that happens.

What's next?

With Bryan deciding to stick with the WWE, we may finally see him rise to the top of the card like many assumed he would after he returned from injury back at WrestleMania 34.

Now that his feud with The Miz has kicked into high gear, we could see him in the WWE Championship mix soon enough. He is, after all, facing off against the Awesome One in Melbourne, Australia at WWE Super Show-Down.

However, he has to get through The Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell first. Bryan and his wife Brie Bella will face the It Couple at the Hell In A Cell PPV on September 16th on the WWE Network.

Do you think Daniel Bryan made the right decision? Let us know in the comments below!

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated.
