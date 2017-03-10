WWE News: Dean Ambrose "escaped" an ambulance and walked to the venue despite coughing blood

The Lunatic Fringe continues to live up to his name

by Rohit Nath News 10 Mar 2017, 19:59 IST

Dean Ambrose was crushed by a forklift by Baron Corbin

What’s the story?

According to a story on WWE.com, Dean Ambrose escaped the ambulance and walked on foot back to the arena where he was attacked by Baron Corbin. He also reportedly coughed up blood.

In case you didn’t know...

This is part of a storyline and seems to be leading to a stipulation match of some sort at WrestleMania between Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship.

The feud between the two SmackDown Live superstars started at Elimination Chamber when Dean Ambrose eliminated Baron Corbin via roll-up pin. Following this, the next few weeks saw Baron Corbin constantly getting one over Ambrose, including the latest episode of SmackDown Live where Corbin hit Ambrose with a lead pipe and then set a forklift down on him.

The heart of the matter

The storyline looks to be heading in an extremely interesting direction. Ambrose already has a good level of star power, while Baron Corbin is one of the fastest rising stars on SmackDown Live.

Without a doubt, Baron Corbin would benefit from the victory and Intercontinental Championship far more than Ambrose, as Corbin looks to become one of WWE’s top heels. It is good that the company seems firmly behind The Lone Wolf as well.

Also read: WWE News: Dean Ambrose opens up about working hurt inside the ring

Hopefully, for the two competitors, their match can have any stipulation that would permit the two to have a great match while also making the loser of the match look very strong.

This match at WrestleMania also has the chance to be the match that Ambrose was supposed to have with Brock Lesnar at last year’s WrestleMania.

What’s next?

The two SmackDown Live competitors will face off at the Showcase of The Immortals, and it will hopefully be a WrestleMania classic.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Setting up this match for WrestleMania is a great move by WWE. While it looks like other stars in the main event picture of SmackDown Live are busy with other programs, this match presents an opportunity to elevate Baron Corbin to the next level on his road to becoming a main event star in WWE.

Hopefully, the match is given time unlike the Brock Lesnar-Dean Ambrose match last year, which fell flat due to the anti-climatic finish. This match against Corbin has the potential to be a show-stealer.

