From the WWE Rumor Mill: More details about Mauro Ranallo's contract with WWE have been revealed

Mauro Ranallo to stay with the company for a long time?

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 23 Jun 2017, 11:54 IST

Ranallo and WWE have come to good terms and will work together in the future.

What’s the story?

wrestlingnewsworld.com have reported that Ranallo’s contract with WWE will last for two years. As reported earlier, the Candian announcer signed with the promotion to work on the NXT brand.

In case you didn’t know...

Ranallo seemingly parted ways with the WWE under very controversial circumstances back in March of this year. However, it was reported earlier that he was still under contract with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Ranallo’s deal will last for two years, and it will allow Ranallo to appear on non-wrestling events with clearance from the WWE. His contract with Bellator MMA is still active, and he will still call the Mayweather vs McGregor fight in August.

Also read: 5 things that can happen when Conor McGregor fights Floyd Mayweather

What’s next?

Ranallo will presumably return to his WWE duties at the next set of NXT TV Tapings. It is unlikely that he will join the commentary team on the Main Roster anytime soon, but there's always a possibility.

Author's take

I was delighted when I heard that Ranallo will be returning to the WWE. The man's voice made SmackDown Live more watchable and made it all the more entertaining with his iconic "Mama Mia" catchphrase.

NXT already has a cult following and the addition of a fan favourite like Mauro Ranallo should help WWE’s developmental brand expand its reach.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com