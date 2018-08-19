WWE News: Dolph Ziggler comments on his contractual situation With WWE

Ziggler's current contract status is unknown

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler is the current Intercontinental Champion, but heading into his match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam tomorrow night, his future is starting to look quite unclear.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler is currently in the middle of one of the best pushes WWE has ever given to him since he only recently main evented Extreme Rules alongside Seth Rollins in an Ironman match.

Ziggler's three-year contract expired back in June and there was talk that Ziggler wasn't going to sign a new deal, but he has remained with the company over the past few months even though his contractual status with WWE is currently unknown.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider's Mike Johnson recently spoke to Dolph Ziggler as part of the Be A Star rally in The Bronx, New York ahead of SummerSlam where he was able to ask Ziggler about his current contract and he seemingly confirmed that he is yet to sign a new deal.

“I feel like you’ll have to see Sunday or Monday but I’ve also heard that [his deal was coming up.] I’ve also heard about several different contracts that I signed but I didn’t sign."

Johnson then asked Ziggler if he was giving him the "no comment" response, to which he seemingly opened up a little more.

“So…I’m giving you a comment. I’ve been doing some great work and looking forward to doing what I do and Sunday or Monday, we’ll see what direction we’re heading in afterwards."

What's next?

Dolph Ziggler defends his Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins tomorrow night at SummerSlam knowing that Dean Ambrose is back and in Rollins' corner. He will have Drew McIntyre in his corner, but after playing the numbers game for so long, he could be forced to create a new strategy.

