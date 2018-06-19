WWE News: Dolph Ziggler defeats Seth Rollins to become Intercontinental Champion

Now this was shocking!

A Six-Time Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins defeated Elias to retain his title at Money in the Bank, but that victory only bought him one extra day as champion.

During an open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins to win the title.

Rollins came out after the opening segment and reveled in his victory against Elias and issued another open challenge to the wrestlers in the back.

Ziggler came down to the ring accompanied by McIntyre and revealed himself as Rollins' opponent for tonight.

The match was a back and forth contest until Rollins began to make his comeback hitting a corner powerbomb and a superkick to Ziggler. Rollins was about to hit the Curb Stomp, but attacked Drew McIntyre and prevented him from interfering in the match.

Ziggler attempted to get a rollup pin on Rollins while he was distracted, but Rollins kicked out for a near fall and pushed Ziggler into McIntyre, but Ziggler managed to stop himself before running into McIntyre.

Rollins would attempt a distraction rollup for a nearfall, but would lose the match to a reverse pin by Ziggler.

With his win tonight, Ziggler has become a six-time Intercontinental Champion - ending Rollins title reign at 72 days.

Rollins captured the Intercontinental Championship for the first time at WrestleMania 34 back in April defeating The Miz and Finn Balor in a triple threat match.

Following the big win, Ziggler cut a promo in the back celebrating his win with his friend Drew McIntyre. It will be interesting to see how the following weeks pan out.

Without a doubt, Rollins has been a great Intercontinental Champion in the minds of many. It will be interesting to see how Ziggler fares as an Intercontinental Champion in the weeks that follow.

What do you think of the title change? Let us know in the comments below!