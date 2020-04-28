WWE News - Dolph Ziggler has a question for Mandy Rose

Ziggler, Mandy, and Otis

Mandy Rose seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest at the moment with Otis by her side. The SmackDown duo has been together since WrestleMania, where Mandy helped Otis defeat Dolph Ziggler.

Mandy recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's show, and discussed a variety of topics. At one point during the show, Chris stated that a certain Nick N. sent a question for Mandy when he learned that she would be appearing on his show. For those unaware, Dolph Ziggler's real name is Nick Nemeth. Here's what Ziggler asked Mandy:

Do you have any regrets, maybe letting an 11 get away, maybe a handsome, chiseled jaw, arctic, blue-eyed teddy bear (minus the fur), yet so humble man get away? Don't you think that you would have been the modern-day Heidi and Spencer? If so, just DM, no one has to know.

In the closing moments of the WrestleMania match between Ziggler and Otis, Mandy came out and hit the villain with a low blow, aiding Otis in defeating him. Ziggler still seems to be in love with Mandy, and is doing his best to make her leave Otis and come back to him. Currently, Mandy is having the time of her life with the Heavy Machinery member, and it seems like the only option left for Ziggler is to move on.

