WWE News: Dolph Ziggler reveals why he attacked Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston's success was too much for Dolph Ziggler to bear

Kofi Kingston was blindsided tonight by the returning Dolph Ziggler after defeating Sami Zayn earlier tonight on SmackDown Live. It didn't take long for the Showoff to explain his actions, pouring his heart out to the WWE Universe.

Dolph Ziggler has long been considered one of the best in-ring performers on the planet. As far as WWE was concerned, he was at or near the top of the discussion for over a decade.

Ziggler himself has always claimed that he was the best, and when it came to performing in the ring, there was no one better than him.

Each and every night since 2008, he's tried to show the WWE Universe the light. When the brand split happened, this need to prove himself evolved into an obsession.

He became a gatekeeper for SmackDown Live, doing his best to prevent newer stars from rising to the top, all the while trying to capture the one belt he's never been able to get his hands on.

Sadly for Ziggler, while he was away, another man looking to prove the same thing managed to capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, sparking a rage inside of him.

After his assault earlier tonight, Dolph Ziggler came out to explain himself to the WWE Universe. The former World Champion said that he saw Kofi Kingston prove himself night in and night out, becoming a crowd favorite at Elimination Chamber and an overnight sensation at WrestleMania 35.

After each statement, Ziggler exclaimed that it should've been him, bringing himself to tears at the sheer frustration that he felt being unable to connect with the audience the way Kingston had.

"I will become #WWEChampion and each one of you will ADMIRE ME and RESPECT ME - and you will LOVE ME!!!" - @HEELZiggler #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2m7CiFD92U — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019

Ziggler finished his confession by saying that he would win the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston at WWE Super Show-Down in Saudi Arabia.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it looks like Kingston will indeed defend his WWE Championship against a man who considers himself to be the best in-ring worker of this generation. A win over the champion could mean a lot for him, including validation for over a decade's worth of top-level action.