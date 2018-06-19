WWE News: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins announced for Monday Night Raw

An intercontinental Championship match booked for next week

Simon Cotton ANALYST News 19 Jun 2018, 10:28 IST

The Showoff and The Architect

What's the Story?

Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw to win the Intercontinental Championship, but his title reign could be cut short.

The Showoff and The Architect will face each other on next week's Raw in a championship rematch.

In Case You Didn't Know

After defeating Elias at Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Rollins came out after the opening segment and issued another open challenge to the wrestlers in the back.

Ziggler came down to the ring accompanied by McIntyre and revealed himself as Rollins' opponent for tonight.

The Heart of the Matter

The match was a back and forth contest until Rollins began to make his comeback hitting a corner powerbomb and a superkick to Ziggler. Rollins was about to hit the Curb Stomp, but attacked Drew McIntyre and prevented him from interfering in the match.

Ziggler attempted to get a rollup pin on Rollins while he was distracted, but Rollins kicked out for a near fall and pushed Ziggler into McIntyre, but Ziggler managed to stop himself before running into McIntyre.

Rollins would attempt a distraction roll-up for a nearfall, but would lose the match to a reverse pin by Ziggler.

After the match, Rollins was interviewed backstage and informed the audience of his intentions of beating Ziggler to reclaim his Intercontinental Championship.

What's Next?

With the announcement of the No.1 Contender's Match for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules, the outcome of next week's bout could have some major implications for Rollins.

If he loses to Ziggler, he could be entered into the No.1 Contender's Match and could possibly win and go on to challenge Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Rollins beating Ziggler would probably mean that he'll remain in the midcard until further notice.

At the very least, we should be in for another good match between these two next week.