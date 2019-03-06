WWE News: Dream match quietly added to WWE's Fastlane 2019 PPV card

Rey Mysterio will take on Andrade one more time at Fastlane!

What's the story?

WWE's Fastlane PPV is shaping up to be an incredibly random and eclectic show with a hodge-podge of matches currently announced for the show. However, WWE fans will be pleased to know that a match many have tipped for WrestleMania will, in fact, be taking place this weekend at Fastlane!

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio and Andrade have been embroiled in a vicious rivalry for a number of weeks now, leading to, perhaps, some of the best television matches we've seen from the WWE in quite some time. There are arguments being made that both Mysterio and Andrade are staking a claim for the best wrestler in the world on the back of their clashes, but at the very least they're definitely the highlight of SmackDown Live.

The rivalry between the two even spilled over into the United States Title picture with both men's animosity for each other costing them the title on last week's SmackDown with R-Truth retaining, and again this week with Samoa Joe beating both of them and R-Truth to win the title.

The heart of the matter

WWE made the announcement that Rey Mysterio will be facing Andrade in singles action once again, and it'll be taking place at Fastlane. Sadly, for those who consider the kickoff show less-than the main show, it will be taking place on the kickoff show.

Now, if you're of the opinion that the kickoff match is there to sell the PPV and get people to watch the full show then I can't think of a better match to put in that spot than Rey Mysterio Vs. Andrade.

What's next?

I'm hoping this isn't the end of the feud between these two wrestlers and that they do get their big WrestleMania spotlight in a one-on-one match. I'm also keeping my fingers crossed for the 'Mask Vs. Hair' stipulation that everyone is throwing around in online discussions.

Do you think this match will steal the show before the show has even started? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

