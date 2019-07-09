WWE News: Drew Gulak takes shot at Rey Mysterio after his RAW return

Rey Mysterio

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the return of a WWE legend to the ring after time spent away due to an injury. Rey Mysterio finally made his return to the ring after he had been forced to relinquish his United States Championship to Samoa Joe.

However, on this week's RAW, Rey Mysterio returned to the show only to be completely decimated by Bobby Lashley. After the match was over, Drew Gulak took a shot at Rey Mysterio, implying that he should have stayed home.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship after getting an incredible win against Samoa Joe. However, he could not enjoy his Championship win. Instead, he had to relinquish the title to the very man he had been able to defeat due to a shoulder injury that rendered him unable to compete. Since then, Joe has lost the title as well.

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE RAW this week and issued an open challenge to anyone backstage who wanted to come and face him in a match. Bobby Lashley answered the challenge and in an unexpectedly short match, hit Mysterio with a Spear to win the match.

The heart of the matter

After Rey Mysterio suffered that shockingly quick pinfall to Bobby Lashley, Mysterio was mocked by 205 Live's Cruiserweight Champion, Drew Gulak.

shoulda stayed home, rey rey #raw — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 9, 2019

Given that there were rumours about Rey Mysterio possibly having a stint in 205 Live before he returned to the WWE main roster, this could be further evidence of that. The addition of Mysterio to 205 Live would give the roster a huge boost, but it remains to be seen if that is what happens.

What's next?

Drew Gulak is set to defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Tony Nese at Extreme Rules. Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, will have to find his feet after this loss.

