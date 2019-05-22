WWE News: Drew McIntyre explains why he attacked Roman Reigns

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 432 // 22 May 2019, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

McIntyre attacks Reigns

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre attacked Roman Reigns on tonight's SmackDown Live.

McIntyre was interviewed backstage after the attack, where he stated that after not getting even a single opportunity at the Universal Title, he has aligned with Shane McMahon to help himself get to the top.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre has transformed himself from a jobber to the stars, to one of the most hated heels on the WWE roster. His 3MB days are in the history books and he is looking for greener pastures now.

McIntyre possesses the right build and mic skills to make it to the main event, and went on to defeat Seth Rollins on an edition of Monday Night Raw on the road to WrestleMania 35, where Rollins eventually beat Brock Lesnar to become the champion.

McIntyre was featured in a marquee match at The Show of Shows against Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns defeated Elias tonight on SmackDown Live, but was attacked by Shane McMahon after the match. Reigns managed to get the upper hand, but was laid down by a surprise attack by Raw's Drew McIntyre.

Later, McIntyre explained his actions in an exclusive backstage interview.

I know everybody's got a bunch of questions, so I'm gonna make it real simple. I've been back on Raw for over a year. I've been running through everybody, I've been kicking a**e. I was the last person to pin Seth Rollins befre he won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Guess how many opportunities I've had at that title... ZERO! So at MITB, I get a chance to get my hands on the contract, put the power back in my hands. Well, Brock Lesnar scr**ed me off that also. So now, I've got business alliance with Shane McMahon. Why? Because it works for him, it works for me. And as an added bonus, I get to finish off Roman Reigns.

What's next?

It's clear that Reigns and McIntyre are far from being done with each other. It would be interesting to see how this plays out at the upcoming Super ShowDown event, where Reigns will face off against Shane McMahon.

What are your thoughts on McIntyre attacking Reigns again?