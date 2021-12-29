"Awesome idea" - Drew McIntyre on the future of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre hopes the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will be the first of many New Year’s Day events on the WWE calendar.

WWE Day 1 is set to take place on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer (H/T Wrestling News Co.), the event is likely to become a WWE holiday tradition every year.

McIntyre will face SmackDown rival Madcap Moss at the pay-per-view on Saturday. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, The Scottish Warrior commented on the future of the newly introduced pay-per-view.

“I think it’s an awesome idea with everybody at home looking for some entertainment now," said McIntyre. "If this becomes a yearly tradition, we’ve got Day 1 to look forward to every year. It also makes me grateful that I gave up drinking a couple of years ago! I won’t be incredibly hungover on Day 1, so that’s a good thing as well.”

Watch the video above to hear Drew McIntyre disclose his out-of-character opinion on the Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss partnership.

Full WWE Day 1 match card

Due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, it is unclear how many of the seven advertised WWE Day 1 matches will be featured as planned. It is also possible that the company could add more matches to the card before Saturday's event.

As things currently stand, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal Championship) is expected to headline WWE Day 1. The show will also feature a Fatal 4-Way Match between WWE Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits (RAW Tag Team Championship) and The Usos vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship) have been announced for the show, too. The only other title match being advertised for WWE Day 1 is Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan (RAW Women’s Championship).

Edge vs. The Miz and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss are also set to take place at WWE Day 1.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want WWE Day 1 to become an annual pay-per-view? Yes No 7 votes so far