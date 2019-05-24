WWE News: Drew McIntyre hints at future storyline, jibes with old catchphrase

WWE stalwart Drew McIntyre seems primed to race forward on the path to pro wrestling glory

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has taken to his official social media account, so as to address his newly-formed alliance with Shane McMahon.

Weighing in on the aforesaid alliance, McIntyre asserted that not only will this alliance serve his and McMahon's best interests, but also be what's "Best For Business" -- referencing the popular catchphrase used by The Authority aka The McMahon Family over the years.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz, since McIntyre's new alliance with The McMahon Family -- with "The Scottish Psychopath" essentially replacing Elias in the storyline -- is being noted as a sign of McIntyre receiving a huge push in the days to come.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre performed primarily as a mid-card talent during his first run with the WWE, however, the talented Scotsman eventually rebuilt himself during his hiatus from the company.

McIntyre subsequently returned to WWE with a completely transformed physique and has been presented as a force to be reckoned with on WWE's main roster programming ever since.

The heart of the matter

It was on this week's episode of SmackDown Live that Drew McIntyre assisted Shane McMahon in his battle against Roman Reigns -- that is after the latter had already been weakened in a grueling match against Elias.

As noted, WWE is currently presenting fans with a feud between Shane and Reigns; with the former consistently utilizing Elias and McIntyre, to help him fight against the powerhouse that is "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns.

McIntyre and McMahon got the upper hand on Reigns, and left the latter downed on the mat at the end of their encounter on SmackDown Live...On that note, McIntyre put forth the following statement regarding his alliance with Shane; stating --

"An alliance that will not only serve our best interests, but more importantly the best interests of the entire @WWE Universe #BestForBusiness"

Moreover, McIntyre also chose to use The McMahon Family's signature catchphrase about always doing what's "Best For Business", while alluding toward great things to come in his alliance with Shane McMahon.

An alliance that will not only serve our best interests, but more importantly the best interests of the entire @WWE Universe #BestForBusiness pic.twitter.com/5AeLp7BpCN — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 23, 2019

What's next?

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon is set to transpire at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7th, at WWE's Super ShowDown event.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre's alliance with The McMahon Family blossom into a full-blown top storyline, or do you feel it'll end once Roman Reigns moves on to his next feud? Sound off!