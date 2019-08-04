WWE News: Drew McIntyre on Roman Reigns' mystery attacker, takes shot at Drake Maverick

McIntyre vs Reigns

What's the story?

This week on WWE SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns narrowly escaped after a structure fell on him in a backstage area. Amidst speculations, Drew McIntyre has now posted a video on Twitter, going off on the incident and clearing that he wasn't the one who attacked Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

The latest edition of SmackDown Live saw Roman Reigns walking towards interviewer Kayla Braxton to spill the beans on whom did he want to face at SummerSlam. As Reigns was approaching Kayla, a stage structure fell on him. Reigns managed to escape without any serious injuries but seemed frazzled over what had just happened. He refused to receive assistance, stating that he is fine and proceeded to walk away.

The incident has led to fans speculating over who was the mystery attacker of Roman Reigns. As of this moment, WWE hasn't officially made an announcement, but a report is suggesting that the attacker was Daniel Bryan. This report came days after it was rumored that Reigns would be getting into a program with Bryan after SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre has had a long-running rivalry with Roman Reigns, ever since he targeted The Big Dog on the road to WrestleMania 35. McIntyre posted a video on Twitter and ranted on the incident from this week's SmackDown Live. He took a jibe at the fact that his name is among the ones who could have attacked Reigns, and added that he likes to beat up Reigns and brag about it.

McIntyre's wife can be heard calling him to come back to bed, following which he takes a shot at Drake Maverick in regards to the current angle with his wife, Renee Michelle (1:08).

You want my statement @WWE ??? Well here it is. pic.twitter.com/jaxKmiWf50 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 4, 2019

What's next?

With SummerSlam almost upon us, we won't have to wait long for the big reveal.

Who will be revealed as Reigns' mystery attacker?