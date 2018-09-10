WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals his WWE inspiration

Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Al.com, WWE Raw superstar Drew McIntyre claimed that he looks up to 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena as his inspiration and is seemingly looking forward to becoming the next big thing after Cena on Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Following his return to the WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre became the first superstar in WWE history to win the NXT Championship after having initially competed on the WWE main roster during his first stint with the company which lasted till 2014.

McIntyre, who eventually lost the NXT Title to Andrade “Cien” Almas at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans because of a devastating bicep injury, made his return to the main roster as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

Following his return to Monday Night Raw, 'The Scottish Psychopath' immediately went on to form a dynamic duo with Dolph Ziggler, as the two men dominated Monday Night Raw for the most part.

McIntyre also played a major role in Ziggler's recent Intercontinental Title win and on this past week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the two men eventually captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles as well.

The heart of the matter

While conversing with Al.com, Drew McIntyre stated that he apparently plans to move forward with the ambition of reaching the level of 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena on the red brand of Monday Night Raw.

McIntyre, in addition, also noted that he is apparently looking to draw inspiration from Cena and is solely in competition with himself. This is much like the mantra John Cena used to follow in his days on Raw. (H/T: Sky Sports)

"The goal is to become the top person on Raw, the example on Raw, the John Cena, the ultimate workhorse of Raw. Just like Cena used to do, he didn't have a second place. He was always in competition with himself. He is somebody I can draw inspiration from because I am solely in competition with myself."

What's next?

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are currently in a feud with The Shield on the red brand, Raw.

On the other hand, McIntyre and Ziggler will also look forward to defending their Raw Tag Team Titles against some of the brand's top teams.