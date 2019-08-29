WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals original plans before Triple H signed him to NXT

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.32K // 29 Aug 2019, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

McIntyre and Triple H

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently talked about coming back to WWE in an interview with Fightful. McIntyre revealed that he was planning to go to New Japan Pro Wrestling, before Triple H and William Regal brought him back to WWE.

McIntyre's WWE run

It's astonishing how far Drew McIntyre has come in WWE. He came to the main roster around a decade ago, debuting on the blue brand. Mr. McMahon announced McIntyre as a future World Champion, but things only went downhill from that point on.

McIntyre never captured the World title, and was soon relegated to the lower card by being paired with the likes of Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. The trio was nothing more than a jobber faction, and rarely managed to turn heads throughout their lower-card run. McIntyre was released in 2014, after which he made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling.

He returned to WWE in 2017, and spent some time down in the developmental brand, NXT. McIntyre won the NXT title on one occasion, by defeating Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. After his call up to the main roster, McIntyre became a mainstay on the Raw brand. He wrestled Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35, albeit in a losing effort.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars with split personalities

McIntyre's original plans

While talking about his WWE return, McIntyre revealed that he was planning to go to NJPW before getting a call from William Regal.

I was thinking I was gonna go to New Japan probably ‘cause I really wanted to go there and really wanted to work there. Then I got a call from William Regal, who’s a bit of a mentor of mine, who told me we’d take a call with Triple H. We spoke, and decided the next move was WWE and NXT in particular.

McIntyre's insane body transformation has turned him into World Championship material. Hopefully, he gets a main event push somewhere down the line.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!