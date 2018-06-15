Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals when he found out about his current pairing with Dolph Ziggler

McIntyre and Ziggler have been tearing through the main roster ever since their debut on RAW.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 15 Jun 2018, 00:00 IST
214

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler's pairing has been devastating so far
Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler's pairing has been devastating so far

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with legendary Pro Wrestling commentator Jim Ross on The Ross Report, former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre discussed his current main roster pairing with former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler and revealed when he exactly found out about his certain pairing with ‘The Showoff’.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his return to the WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre became the first Superstar in history to win the NXT Championship after having been initially competed on the WWE main roster as well.

McIntyre, who eventually lost the NXT Title to Andrade “Cien” Almas at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans because of a devastating bicep injury, made his return to the main roster as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

Following his return to Monday Night Raw, McIntyre went on to form a deadly alliance with former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Jim Ross on The Ross Report, Drew McIntyre stated that he initially found out about his pairing with Dolph Ziggler on the day he eventually made his return to the main roster and came back from injury.

As per McIntyre, he noted that he was very happy following his call-up to the red brand of Raw, but apparently had no clue regarding his alliance with Dolph Ziggler, up until he got to TV that day.

Furthermore, McIntyre also had some high praises for Ziggler claiming that he and the latter go way back and the former Intercontinental Champion was really looking forward to work with ‘The Showoff’. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I love it. I got told about it when I got to TV that day. I didn’t quite know what was going on. I was a single’s babyface when I was NXT Champion there. And when I came back, I was leaning more towards the heel side with Dolph and Dolph’s somebody I go way back with and I was really looking forward to work with him.”

What’s next?

As of right now, the current plans for Ziggler and McIntyre’s partnership is very uncertain, but expect them to wreak havoc on the entire Raw locker room and the tag team division sooner or later.

