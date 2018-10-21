WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals why he and Dolph Ziggler don't need a tag team name

McIntyre and Ziggler are the current Raw Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

In a recent conversation with Simon Takla, one half of the current Raw Tag Team Champions, Drew McIntyre discussed his role within the wrestling industry and in what way it is similar to his character on TV.

McIntyre, who is currently in his second reign as WWE Tag Team Champion, also discussed why he and Dolph Ziggler don't need a tag team name.

In case you didn't know...

Since making his return to the WWE in 2017, former ICW World Champion Drew McIntyre has been on the path to glory, winning the NXT Championship in his first year back in the company and eventually becoming the very first superstar to have won a title on the main roster and on NXT as well.

Having been called up to the main roster as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, 'The Scottish Psychopath' formed an interesting alliance with former World Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Within a few short weeks, McIntyre assisted Ziggler in capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Seth Rollins and earlier in the year, the duo also won the Raw Tag Team Championship in a dominant outing against The B-Team on Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, McIntyre was asked to discuss his role within the wrestling industry and why he has a problem with anyone who accepts complacency. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I treat everyone how I would like to be treated, and I try to treat this industry and this job with the respect it deserves. Just so you know, what I say on TV and what I say in my interviews, my character isn't exactly a character. I'm talking about complacency and appreciate the opportunities you have and treat your job and yourself with respect because I'm a firm believer in that I'll be nice to everybody, but if you disrespect the job, then I don't believe you belong in the business."

Additionally, McIntyre spoke about his current partnership with Dolph Ziggler, with the two currently being in their first reign together as Raw Tag Team Champions. The Scotsman explained why the duo doesn't necessarily need a tag team name.

According to McInytre, he feels that both he and Ziggler are individuals who have come together for a common goal, which is to try and make the product better by looking out for their colleagues on the roster.

"You know, I think it depends on the situation. I think with Dolph and I, this particular situation-and Braun also, we're more individuals that have come together for a common goal. You know, someone like The Shield who are together are looking out for their own agenda and looking out for each other and not giving a damn about anybody else. So, we are actually there for the boys and girls on the roster. We're trying to better the product. We're trying to set an example for everyone, and somehow we're the bad guys. That's 2018 for you!"

What's next?

As seen this past Monday night on Raw, McIntyre finally laid out his so-called companion Braun Strowman with two devastating Claymores and despite being in possession of the Raw Tag Team Titles, a feud between the two walking behemoths seems to be on the horizon.