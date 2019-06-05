WWE News: Dustin Rhodes reveals how Triple H reacted to his WWE exit

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.03K // 05 Jun 2019, 15:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dustin Rhodes and Triple H first worked together in the 1990s

What's the story?

Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, revealed during a conversation on Chris Jericho’s ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast that he had an emotional phone call with Triple H after his departure from WWE was confirmed in early 2019.

In case you didn't know…

The Brother vs. Brother battle between Cody and Dustin Rhodes at AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, will likely go down as one of the best matches of the year.

Speculation about a match between the two men began as soon as AEW revealed the May 25 date for Double or Nothing, but the encounter seemed unlikely to happen due to Dustin’s contract with WWE.

It was then officially confirmed on March 28 that the former Intercontinental champion had been granted his release from WWE earlier in the year, meaning he would be free to sign with AEW in time for Double or Nothing once his 90-day no-compete clause was over.

The heart of the matter

Dustin Rhodes told Chris Jericho that he received a phone call from Triple H shortly after he held a meeting with people within WWE to confirm his departure from the company.

“I get out of that meeting and I’m in the car and I’m driving back to the hotel in New York to fly out, because it was like an in and out thing, and I get a call back from Hunter [Triple H], and we’re just talking just a little bit. The tears were coming and it’s emotional, he was thanking me for everything that I’d done for them and for him, because I’d known him a long, long time.”

He went on to say that he felt as if a weight had been lifted off his shoulders after he was granted his release from WWE, adding that he has recaptured his passion for wrestling since Double or Nothing.

What's next?

Cody and Dustin Rhodes will team up to face The Young Bucks in one of the featured matches at AEW Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida on July 13.

Dustin also told Chris Jericho that he plans to pursue a career in acting.