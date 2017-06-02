WWE News: Early betting odds for WWE Extreme Rules 2017

Here are the early betting odds for WWE Raw's upcoming Extreme Rules PPV that will go down in Baltimore, Maryland, this June 4th.

Extreme Rules will be headlined by a high-profile Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules match.

What’s the story?

The early betting odds for WWE Raw’s upcoming Extreme Rules PPV that goes down this June 4th have been revealed courtesy betwrestling. The favourites for the main card's 5 matchups are Samoa Joe, Neville, The Miz, Alexa Bliss and the Hardy Boyz.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE pay-per-views are hotspots for betting, with Extreme Rules being no different. It’s essential to note that the betting odds, as is customary, are subject to change.

The heart of the matter

The headliner of the evening will see Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor compete in a Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules matchup in order to determine the number-1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship presently held by Brock Lesnar. Joe was heavily backed by betting men to the extent that placing bets on him was suspended for a brief amount of time. Nevertheless, Joe is now back as a betting option and is a 4/7 favourite to win the matchup.

Furthermore, WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss is a favourite to defeat Bayley and retain her title. Bliss being the favourite may come as a surprise to many owing to the fact that Bayley never had much heat on her in this feud and has constantly come up short against Bliss in the lead-up to Extreme Rules.

In the pro-wrestling world, this usually means that the person who constantly loses the face-offs in the lead-up to a high-profile PPV fight, like Bayley has, would usually end up winning the PPV showdown. Nevertheless, Bliss seems to be the strong 8/15 favourite going forward for now.

Besides, WWE Raw tag team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy are the 8/11 favourites to beat Sheamus and Cesaro.

Additionally, WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville is the 4/9 favourite to beat Austin Aries. Elsewhere on the card, the Miz is a 4/7 favourite to dethrone WWE Intercontinental champion, Dean Ambrose.

Below are the early odds for Extreme Rules 2017:

WWE Universal Championship #1 Contenders Match

Samoa Joe 4/7 (64%)

Seth Rollins 5/1 (17%)

Finn Balor 9/2 (18%)

Bray Wyatt 7/1 (12%)

Roman Reigns 10/1 (9%)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss 8/15 (65%)

Bayley 11/8 (42%)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

The Hardys 8/11 (58%)

Cesaro and Sheamus evens (50%)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville(c) 4/9 (69%)

Austin Aries 7/5 (42%)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz 4/7 (64%)

Dean Ambrose(c) 5/4 (44%)

What’s next?

WWE Extreme Rules takes place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

Author’s take

Well, if you happen to be a betting man Extreme Rules doesn’t seem to be an easy event, not by a long shot.

The odds are tricky and the uncertainty of the direction the WWE seems to be going in during the post-Wrestlemania season makes it all the more difficult to predict the outcomes. That said, Extreme Rules can’t come soon enough!

