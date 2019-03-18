WWE News: EC3 has personally spoken to a WWE Legend for a WrestleMania match

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 547 // 18 Mar 2019, 02:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

EC3 is focussed on getting his match against WWE's Franchise Player.

What's the story?

Ethan Carter 3 was recently on the Gorilla Position podcast during which he spoke about his plans for next year's WrestleMania in Tampa Bay, Florida.

EC3 revealed that he has his sights set on having a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36 and that he has already had conversations regarding the same with the 16-time WWE Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Carter has been wrestling since 2002 and had a run with the WWE from 2009 to 2013. The Derrick Bateman project failed to take off and Carter would eventually get released in May 2013.

WWE's loss turned out to be TNA's gain as the rival promotion signed up Carter and pushed him as Dixie Carter's nephew.

It was in TNA that Carter truly evolved as a top talent as he would go on to with the TNA World Championship on two different occasions while also having a solitary reign with the now-defunct Impact Grand Championship.

His exploits at the Impact Zone forced WWE to grant Carter an opportunity to return to the company. He made his in-ring NXT debut as a heel in March 2018 and would go on to have feuds against the likes of Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, and Adam Cole.

Carter would make his official main roster on Raw in February earlier this year as part of Alexa Bliss' Moment of Bliss segment. It's safe to say that EC3's main roster run hasn't had the best of starts but it's still too early to make a fair assessment of his prospects in the big leagues.

The heart of the matter

EC3' goal is simple. He wants a match against the Cenation leader at the grandest stage of them all and while he knows it may not happen this year, he will tirelessly work towards making it happen at next year's edition. Carter revealed that he has spoken to Cena about the match on various occasions.

“That’s my goal, that’s my aspiration and a match I’m going to work for and putting it out there in the universe. Saying you’re going to do something and going out and going out and doing it there’s no better feeling in the world. So I’m saying that’s what I’m gonna go out and do, let the chips fall where they may,” Carter said.

Advertisement

Whenever Cena does decide to return from his Hollywood excursion, Carter is waiting and he wants the future WWE Hall of Famer to know that.

He even spoke about Cena's 'bizarre' Instagram account and the many social media exchanges that have taken place between the two superstars.

What's next?

Carter is currently without any creative direction heading into WrestleMania 35 but that can all change in a matter of minutes. The rumored John Cena vs. Kurt Angle match is still shrouded in mystery as WWE may be considering other options for Angle's retirement match.

Cena is expected to be back for a match and as previously reported, could have a short programme with a newer talent on the roster. A feud with EC3 will surely help in raising the stock of the former TNA star, but will WWE be ready to get behind the angle?

Only time will tell.

Advertisement