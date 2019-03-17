WWE Rumors: John Cena vs Kurt Angle unlikely to happen at WrestleMania 35

John Cena and Kurt Angle have both teased a match against each other at WrestleMania 35

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer insinuated that the rumored WrestleMania 35 match between John Cena and Kurt Angle may not come to fruition.

Instead, it’s indeed a realistic possibility that the WWE could potentially have better opponents in mind for Cena and Angle respectively.

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena and Kurt Angle are no strangers to one another, and have, in fact, feuded with one another in the past.

On that note, Cena recently set the professional wrestling community abuzz by teasing a WrestleMania 35 matchup between him and Angle.

Following Cena having posted a picture of Angle on the former’s official social media account, rumors have been rife that the two WWE icons could likely do battle on “The Grandest Stage Of Them All”.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer explained that while the WWE, John Cena as well as Kurt Angle have hinted at a potential showdown between Cena and Angle at WrestleMania 35, the WWE Universe could be in for a swerve. Meltzer stated –

“A lot of people think it’s John Cena. Makes sense, in a lot of ways.”

Upon being probed by Wrestling Observer Radio guest co-host Garrett Gonzales as to whether Cena teasing a match between him and Angle on Instagram, could be a sign of things to come, Meltzer added –

“You wouldn’t tease it, unless there’s something better. So what could be better? Which guys out there are better?”

Meltzer continued, “If you’re teasing that match (John Cena vs. Kurt Angle), and if they don’t do it, then they both have to have great opponents. And I don't know who's out there for those two guys.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

The WWE’s WrestleMania PPV is set to transpire at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Cena could likely serve as Angle’s final opponent at the aforementioned event, which is being advertised as featuring Angle’s retirement match.

