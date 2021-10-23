Edge congratulates WWE referee Jessica Carr for making history at Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, has taken to Instagram to send a message to referee Jessica Carr after she made history at Crown Jewel 2021. Carr became the first female referee to officiate a Hell in a Cell match and the first female WWE referee to officiate in Saudi Arabia.

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, Edge had an incredible match with Seth Rollins and closed his rivalry with the former Universal Champion by beating him in a Hell in a Cell showdown.

The two superstars took each other to the limit. For months, Edge and Rollins have been battling and the two men finally settled their issues in Saudi Arabia.

Considering the ruthlessness of the match, referee Jessica Carr did a great job inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Edge supported Carr and wrote that he was extremely proud of what she has achieved in her career.

The Rated-R Superstar highlighted Carr's incredible work through an Instagram post after he won the match. Edge took to social media to praise Carr for her excellent work as a referee. He even wrote that he would want his daughters to know what Carr’s role was in this unforgettable match.

Edge further added that Carr was also a part of all the major events such as SummerSlam, Madison Square Garden, and finally Crown Jewel. The former WWE Champion congratulated Carr on her achievements and wished her good luck for her future.

Check out Edge's post praising Jessica Carr below:

Edge brought an end to his incredible rivalry with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

Edge's rivalry with Seth Rollins came to a close at Crown Jewel 2021, as he defeated the former Universal Champion in their trilogy bout. Edge won the first match at SummerSlam and Rollins won the second at the Madison Square Garden.

However, the third and final showdown between the two is what got everybody talking. The two men opened the Crown Jewel show and set the tone for the rest of the night.

