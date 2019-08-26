×
WWE News: Edge is in the shape of his life amidst comeback rumours [PHOTO]

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
626   //    26 Aug 2019, 01:36 IST

Edge Speared Elias at SummerSlam
Edge Speared Elias at SummerSlam

Edge stunned the WWE Universe at SummerSlam when he interrupted Elias and was involved in physicality since his tragic retirement in 2011, which prompted rumors of a return - possibly for one more match at WWE's next Saudi Arabia show, against Elias.

While the calls for one more match are purely hopeful and speculative at this stage, it does seem more likely than ever before - and a "gym selfie" from the Rated R-Superstar has sent his social media followers into a frenzy as he 100% looks ready to take on anyone and anything!

Ok, so here goes. Looks like I’m diving headfirst into the ocean of cheesey gym selfies. No toe dipping here. Yikes. However, I decided to do this to best explain this past year, and maybe help give someone some incentive. Last fall we lost my Mom and my father in law John within a two month span. I didn’t fully grasp the emotional fallout until I looked in the mirror one day and I didn’t like what I saw. At all. I’d stopped training. I stopped dieting, to a huge degree. I just stopped...living like me. Living in the present. Stuck in that past. I was obviously in mourning. But I came to the conclusion my Mom and John wouldn’t want this, and I’d look at my girls and realize that if I want to be around for them, I needed to get off my rapidly expanding butt and get to work getting healthy. I reached out to @nutritionsolutions and got my diet dialed in. I can’t say enough about this company, they’re amazing, and this isn’t a paid endorsement. Then I started putting in the sweat equity. Slowly but surely, I started coming out of the funk. Less lethargic. I started feeling vibrant. Vital. Happy. Like me. Which makes me a better dad and partner. A better person period. I used every excuse I could to stay stuck. Injuries and everything else I already outlined. But the only way I got unstuck, was to JUST. GET. MOVING. So if this reaches even one person out there who may feel stuck, just know, you’re not alone and you can change it.

Edge's retirement...

On the April 11th, 2011, Edge gave an incredibly emotional speech on RAW about his career and the realities of wrestling, opening up about a previous neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion, stating that he had felt numbness in his arms. The Rated-R Superstar confirmed he had been diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis, and that doctors would not clear him to compete. On that week's SmackDown, Edge officially relinquished the World Heavyweight Championship, retiring as the World Champion. Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012

So, why do people think Edge may return?

Just last week, a huge indication was given that Edge may return when The Wrestling Observer stated that Edge was cleared by WWE to make his return on Sunday night and be part of a segment with Elias, but that it was a one-off. Of course, that one bump - even if it was Edge giving out a Spear - whipped the WWE Universe into a frenzy and sent rumours flying!

This was furthered on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness when Edge spoke about his desire to return to the ring and, while their situations are very different, Daniel Bryan's return to action makes us believe anything is possible!

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?

Will Edge return? Who knows. Let us know what you think in the comments!

