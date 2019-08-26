WWE News: Edge is in the shape of his life amidst comeback rumours [PHOTO]

Edge Speared Elias at SummerSlam

Edge stunned the WWE Universe at SummerSlam when he interrupted Elias and was involved in physicality since his tragic retirement in 2011, which prompted rumors of a return - possibly for one more match at WWE's next Saudi Arabia show, against Elias.

While the calls for one more match are purely hopeful and speculative at this stage, it does seem more likely than ever before - and a "gym selfie" from the Rated R-Superstar has sent his social media followers into a frenzy as he 100% looks ready to take on anyone and anything!

Edge's retirement...

On the April 11th, 2011, Edge gave an incredibly emotional speech on RAW about his career and the realities of wrestling, opening up about a previous neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion, stating that he had felt numbness in his arms. The Rated-R Superstar confirmed he had been diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis, and that doctors would not clear him to compete. On that week's SmackDown, Edge officially relinquished the World Heavyweight Championship, retiring as the World Champion. Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012

So, why do people think Edge may return?

Just last week, a huge indication was given that Edge may return when The Wrestling Observer stated that Edge was cleared by WWE to make his return on Sunday night and be part of a segment with Elias, but that it was a one-off. Of course, that one bump - even if it was Edge giving out a Spear - whipped the WWE Universe into a frenzy and sent rumours flying!

This was furthered on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness when Edge spoke about his desire to return to the ring and, while their situations are very different, Daniel Bryan's return to action makes us believe anything is possible!

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?

Will Edge return? Who knows. Let us know what you think in the comments!