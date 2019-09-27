WWE News: Edge quits weekly podcast with Christian

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 455 // 27 Sep 2019, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Edge is leaving the podcast business

Speaking on the latest episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge revealed that he will no longer appear on the weekly podcast alongside Christian.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he does not have the time in his schedule to continue recording one episode per week, especially as he now has more family commitments due to his wife, Beth Phoenix, taking on extra work with her new role as a weekly commentator on NXT.

“As much as it sounds like, ‘Well, how can you not squeeze that [a podcast] in?’, there’s more to it than what you hear of us flapping our gums. There’s the logistics of it – separate schedules, different places, guests, things like that. It just ended up being one of those deals where it’s kind of hard to navigate for me right now.”

Christian added that he is not sure what plans he has for the podcast in the future, but Edge indicated that the show will still continue in his absence.

“This will be my last episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, but stay tuned because the ‘C’ man... We never know what he’s going to do, folks.”

Edge’s WWE status

Outside of the wrestling and podcast business, Edge has had acting roles in TV shows including Haven and Vikings since announcing his in-ring retirement in 2011.

The former WWE Champion made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam 2019 when he interrupted Elias during the kickoff show and hit him with a spear – his first physical move in a WWE ring for over eight years.

The segment prompted speculation that the 45-year-old, who was forced to retire due to a neck injury, could return to the ring for one more match.

Speaking on his podcast after SummerSlam, Edge said he is still capable of wrestling but he knows WWE’s medical staff will not clear him to compete again.

Advertisement

"To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. And I might be blown up, but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with WWE medical staff, they won’t allow it."

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!