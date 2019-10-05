WWE News: Edge apparently responds to return rumors

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 161 // 05 Oct 2019, 09:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Edge at SummerSlam 2019

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, in what seemed like a response to the rumors of his return. It seems like The Ultimate Opportunist won't be returning to the ring anytime soon.

Edge's Hall of Fame career

Edge had one of the greatest WWE careers of any Superstar in the history of this company. So much so that he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a year after he announced his retirement from Pro Wrestling in 2011.

He won the first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 21, and never looked back again. He defeated John Cena at New Year's Revolution 2006 to win his first WWE title. Edge had cashed in his MITB contract on Cena, seconds after he had retained the same inside Elimination Chamber.

Edge went on to become the biggest heel in the promotion, and was a regular on the SmackDown main event scene for years on end. He even headlined WrestleMania 24 against The Undertaker. His injuries got the best of him in 2011, and the Rated-R Superstar retired after WrestleMania 27.

Also read: Bobby Lashley reveals what he and Lana plan on doing next

Edge responds to rumors

Edge recently appeared at SummerSlam 2019, and hit Elias with a thunderous Spear. The shocking appearance was followed by rumors of Edge making a WWE return. A recent report stated that Edge has been medically cleared to return to action. A short while ago, it was revealed that Edge was leaving E & C's Pod of Awesomeness.

Christian had said at the time that the fans haven't heard the last of Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a tweet mere hours ago, possibly hinting at the fact that he will not be returning to the ring. Check out the tweet below:

No I’m not and no I’m not. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!