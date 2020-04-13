WWE News - Edge reveals why he initially said 'no' to competing in the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder match

The WWE Hall of Famer had a pretty valid reason for doing so.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on the 100th edition of the Wrestling Friends podcast. The WWE veteran opened up on a string of topics and made an intriguing revelation regarding the first-ever Money In The Bank match at WrestleMania 21. Edge stated that he initially said 'no' to competing in the match.

I remember them pitching me the idea for the Money In The Bank Ladder match, and I actually said no. They were like, 'but, but wait, you get the contract.' At that point, I was so burned out on doing Ladder matches at WrestleMania. I didn't want to be pigeon-holed as, 'Oh, okay here comes WrestleMania, we got to get a bunch of guys on the show, let's put 'em in a Ladder match. Oh yeah, you gotta put Edge in there.'

Edge further revealed that he told the higher-ups that he didn't want to be a part of the match and was ready to skip WrestleMania for the third time in a row. He also revealed that he didn't know initially that he was going to win the match.

Edge ended up winning the bout and this was the moment that kicked off his rise to main event status. He cashed in the briefcase months later on an exhausted John Cena and won his first WWE title. Edge went on to win multiple World titles over the course of the next five years, ultimately going into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2012.