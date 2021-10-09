"This is what we need" - Edge's message to new WWE SmackDown stars backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently told newly drafted SmackDown Superstars Hit Row that they are precisely what WWE needs now, and they are "today's wrestling."

Hit Row member Top Dolla recently spoke on the Jobbing Out podcast, where he detailed his interaction with Edge. The Rated-R Superstar lavished praise upon members of the faction.

"We’re [Hit Row] changing the game. That’s the thing that I’m most excited about is because like, when I come back through the curtain and Edge tells me, ‘This is what we need. This is 2021. This is today’s wrestling. This is what we need.’ To hear Edge say that to me about an idea that I came up with three years ago before I was even here, and to see it go all the way through to fruition and then not only did it work for me, but it worked for my boy Tehuti [Ashante Thee Adonis], it worked for my girl Bri [B-FAB], it worked for my man Swerve. All four of us are able to eat off of this," said Top Dolla. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Top Dolla was incredibly excited to be a part of the WWE Draft and was amazed by the reaction of the crowd when they were announced on SmackDown.

Another WWE Hall of Famer has high hopes for Hit Row

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also believes that Hit Row has the charisma and athleticism to become one of the best groups in the company.

"You talk about a faction that can go down, as far as this generation, the millennials, and what they really, really like, these guys can go down as one of the most popular groups ever formed if done right," Booker T said

Hit Row will be featured on the Blue brand after the Draft comes into effect following the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

