WWE News - Edge says "there's no one better" than former World Champion when he's motivated

That's some serious praise coming from a WWE legend of the stature of Edge

There aren't many who know this Superstar better than Edge.

Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an appearance on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage. The former World Champion opened up on his rivalry with fellow WWE veteran Randy Orton and said that he knew from the very beginning that he had to kick off his WWE return with a feud with The Viper. Edge went on to state that no one is better than Orton when he is motivated and sinks his teeth into it.

When he can sink his teeth into something, there's no one better, there really isn't. And I knew, he would be able to sink his teeth into this. When Randy's motivated, when Randy is really into something, and that goes to promos, that goes to work, that goes to everything, he's always top-notch. He can take it to another level, that he doesn't realize he has. And that was the case.

Orton attacked Edge following the latter's return at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV and brutally assaulted him with a chair. The buildup to their WrestleMania encounter saw Orton attacking Edge's former rival Matt Hardy, as well as Edge's wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix. The rivalry culminated in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, which lasted around 36 minutes, with Edge coming out victorious in the end.