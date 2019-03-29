WWE News: Edge trains with current champions for WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

The Rated-R Superstar Edge may not be able to get in the ring anymore (and hasn't been for the past 8 years). However, this hasn't stopped him from training with not two, but four top names in WWE, one being his own wife Beth Phoenix.

In case you didn't know...

Edge hasn't been active for the past 8 years, and it's one of those cases where he simply can't get back in the ring, not similar to Daniel Bryan, who did manage to get medically cleared.

While Edge could easily have taken an on-screen role, he refused to do so because he felt there would be no payoff that involved him getting physical, not seeing anyone who could benefit from that.

He does make occasional appearances in WWE, hosting talk shows or something of the sort. However, he's more focused on a television acting career, which has seemingly gone quite smooth for him.

His wife Beth Phoenix is coming out of retirement to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35, where she's reformed the Divas of Doom with Natalya.

The heart of the matter

Edge trained with not only Beth Phoenix and Natalya, who are competing for the tag team titles at WrestleMania, but also with RAW Tag Team Champions, The Revival.

Talked Tag Team Wrestling today. pic.twitter.com/UFE8LgEEyS — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 28, 2019

As you can see, Edge seemingly had a great workout with the champions and the other challengers. He likely gave The Revival his knowledge and experiences with tag team wrestling, something that he's no stranger to.

What's next?

The Revival don't have a match at WrestleMania yet, but it's highly likely that they will have a kickoff show match. You can expect to see Edge around the festivities of WrestleMania weekend.

