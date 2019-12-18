WWE News: Ember Moon gives her take on the current state of the women's division

Ember Moon

WWE Superstar Ember Moon who is currently out of WWE television with an Achilles injury recently replaced Paige as the special contributor in this week's episode of WWE Backstage. Paige herself confirmed the news a day ago on her official Twitter handle.

She joined hosts Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and former World Heavyweight Champion Christian and talked about a lot of topics. One such topic that they touched on was whether or not all the hype surrounding the women's division has died down.

Ember Moon's opinions

Renee Young pointed out how Paige, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch recently pointed out that the involvement of the female Superstars in main-event storylines has hit a slump after the conclusion of WrestleMania 35. The Shenom said that she agreed with all three women and complained that the female Superstars are not getting the opportunity.

I hundred percent agree with Paige, I agree with Becky and I agree with Charlotte. Since WrestleMania, we have only featured four or five of our female Superstars and there is a plethora out there. It's irritating to sit back and watch, to see these women that work so hard, that are so passionate and just want to steal the show and entertain but aren't getting that opportunity. They aren't getting that platform.

She also praised a few Superstars in the women's division such as Sarah Logan, The IIconics and Live Morgan and said that she wants them to showcase their talent but they are not getting the required platform. Moon added that Evolution proved to be a hit on the first go and that they deserve to have that every year.