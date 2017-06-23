WWE News: Enzo and Cass had more merch than rest of the roster

Enzo and Cass had more merch than John Cena and Roman Reigns...and You Can't Teach That

Enzo and Cass are no longer a team, but how much money has it cost the WWE?

What’s the Story?

Enzo and Cass are no longer a team following this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but it may have cost the WWE a ton in merchandise.

Reports suggest that Enzo and Cass had more than 50 merchandise items on WWE available; more than any individual superstar or team on the main rosters.

In case you didn’t know....

Enzo and Cass have been a tag team since their time in NXT. They remained in the tag team division in NXT and received several NXT Tag Team Championship title shots, but never won the titles.

The duo debuted on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 32 and would receive sporadic title shots throughout their 2016-2017 run. Their team came to an end this past Monday when Cass was exposed as Enzo’s attacker.

The heart of the matter

Enzo and Cass were one of the most popular tag teams on the roster and they have a total of 54 items. When compared to other popular wrestlers like John Cena and AJ Styles or teams like The New Day and The Hardy Boyz, Enzo and Cass still have more merchandise.

The following is the breakdown of merchandise available on WWEshop.com for some of the most popular/talked about wrestlers and teams on WWE Programming:

Enzo and Cass: 54 Items John Cena: 51 Items AJ Styles: 51 Items Seth Rollins: 51 Items Roman Reigns: 49 Items The New Day: 49 Items Sasha Banks: 45 Items Randy Orton: 29 Items The Hardy Boyz: 26 Items Shinsuke Nakamura: 25 Items

John Cena and Roman Reigns are still outranking the team in regard to sales, but not even the two of the company’s biggest stars have as much merchandise as the Certified Gs.

What’s next?

Since the team has officially broken up, there’s no telling how long their merchandise will be available for purchase. Go to WWEshop.com to get some Enzo and Cass merch while you still can.

Author’s Take

Breaking up Enzo & Cass never seemed like a good decision when looking at the state of the tag team division. When looking at tag teams who were over on Monday Night Raw, only Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo & Cass, and The Hardy Boyz come to mind, but now Raw will be down one team.