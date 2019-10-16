WWE News: Eric Bischoff breaks silence after being replaced as Executive Director of SmackDown

Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff.

The biggest story of the day has undoubtedly been about Bruce Prichard replacing Eric Bischoff as the new Executive Director of SmackDown.

WWE confirmed that Bischoff has not only been relieved of his duties as the Executive Director but also his WWE job. Bischoff is no longer a part of the company and the former WCW booker took to Twitter to comment on the latest development.

He said:

Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He’s going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know.

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue reached out to a source in FOX regarding the nature of Bischoff's exit.

Colohue stated:

I reached out to a contact in #Fox who said this about Bischoff: "Significant promises were made that we don't feel were upheld." The source also went on to say that there are concerns about "undisclosed personnel changes" by the #WWE.

WWE released the following press release in which they confirmed the appointment of Bruce Prichard.

Stamford, Conn., October 15, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it has named Bruce Prichard the Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown, reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Prichard will oversee the creative development of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business, replacing Eric Bischoff.

Prichard brings nearly 40 years of experience in sports entertainment with an extensive background in character development and creative storytelling. Over the course of his career, Prichard has served in a variety of roles including announcer, producer, agent and on-screen personality. Earlier this year, Prichard returned to WWE as a member of the company's creative team. Friday Night SmackDown airs at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX.

The man popularly known as Brother Love will take over the creative reins on SmackDown and will work closely with Vince McMahon.

It was also revealed by WWE that Bischoff was done with the company altogether and Prichard was his direct replacement for the vacant position on SmackDown.

The speculation going around is that Bischoff could end up joining AEW, however, that's just what the fans are talking about on the interwebs and there is no concrete evidence supporting the rumor.

Whatever may be the case, Bischoff's short stint as Executive Director has come to a forgettable end. We here at Sportskeeda wish him all the very best for his future endeavours.

