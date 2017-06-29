WWE News: Eric Bischoff praises the Samoa Joe vs Brock Lesnar segment on Raw

Eric Bischoff explains how WWE got it right in their recent Samoa Joe vs Brock Lesnar segment on Raw.

Eric Bischoff feels WWE is right in building up Samoa Joe against Brock Lesnar.

What’s the story?

In a recent edition of his podcast Bischoff On Wrestling, Eric Bischoff praised WWE’s strong booking of Samoa Joe on the latest episode of Monday Night on Raw, in the segment that saw the former NXT Champion choke out Brock Lesnar.

Bischoff revealed that he did see the aforementioned segment and stated that he was a big fan of Joe and that Brock being choked out by the Destroyer truly helped build Joe’s mystique and credibility.

In case you didn’t know...

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw Samoa Joe ambush Brock Lesnar and choke out the latter on the entrance ramp, while the Beast was on his way to the ring.

Despite the WWE Universal Champion fighting back and almost turning the tables on Joe, the Destroyer persisted and put the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to sleep.

Also read: 5 reasons why Samoa Joe is better than Brock Lesnar

The heart of the matter

According to Bischoff, ‘mystique’ is a quality that’s extremely tough to build in today’s professional wrestling stars, given the fact that we’ve all already seen so much in the business. He also heaped praise on Joe’s character and intensity. He said:

“He’s believable and obviously (what he did with) Brock, it goes without saying — he’s believable. So I think that the fact that they made the commitment to Joe’s character, I’m a big fan of commitment to a character.” “And they let Joe look strong and created a mystique and made believable and credible, I think is gonna go a long way to probably give Brock some of the better matches he’s had in a long time.”

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at the upcoming Raw brand-exclusive PPV Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Author’s take

I concur with Bischoff’s assessment of the Joe-Lesnar spot that transpired on Raw. The WWE needs to keep booking Joe to look strong and present him as a credible threat to the Beast. Great Balls of Fire cannot come soon enough.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com