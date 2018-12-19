WWE News: Eric Bischoff reveals details of 2002 fight with WWE Hall of Famer

Bischoff awards Triple H the World Heavyweight Championship in 2002.

What's the story?

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has said he thought Ric Flair was playing a prank on him, when the former World Champion fought him backstage at a RAW taping in 2002.

In case you didn't know

Ric Flair is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, winning 16 World Championships across his illustrious career, and is the only man to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice: as a singles star in 2008, and later as part of the 4 Horsemen in 2012.

Eric Bischoff is best known as one of the leaders behind WCW. After the company closed, Bischoff joined the WWE in 2002, as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Bischoff was fired as GM in 2005, but still makes sporadic appearances for the company.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on his '83 Weeks Podcast', Bischoff said that a lot of the story, which was covered in Flair's book 'To Be The Man', was fabricated, and said he at first thought the altercation was a storyline.

"I was still confused about the entire thing, like... 'Am I in a scene? Where’s the camera? We’re shooting an angle here and nobody told me about it.’"

Bischoff also spoke about how he was more surprised than angry, as he had been drinking with the Nature Boy not long before the fight.

"Arn Anderson didn’t do anything, just stood and watched. I lost a lot of respect for Arn Anderson that day. That was it, it was over, and when Slaughter took Ric Flair... A week before that I was out having beers with both him and Arn Anderson after a show. It was just weird."

In the episode, Bischoff said how his relationship with Flair is now "good".

What's next?

The 83 Weeks Podcast releases each week, and sees Bischoff be joined by guests, speaking about wrestling and life in general.

