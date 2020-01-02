WWE News: Eric Bischoff reveals the only time 6-time World Champion exercised creative control in WCW

'The Icon' Sting

During a discussion on the After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson, Eric Bischoff was asked about Hulk Hogan's creative clause in his WCW Contract. Bischoff said that this story has been overblown over the years and that Hogan only used it once in his WCW career.

Bischoff revealed that Hogan had that 'creative control' clause put into his contract to insure himself against political infighting. Bischoff said that Hogan was collaborative in the creative process and that he only used the clause at Starrcade 1998. He explained:

"It was not like he was sitting on a throne, with a gavel in his hand. It was never like that. Hulk's creative control clause was really there to protect himself against what he was afraid of, was going to be a lot of political infighting in booking in WCW."

Bischoff said that WCW was a snake pit when it came to booking and that there were many people out for themselves rather than the company. He also elaborated that Hogan just wanted protection. Bischoff also said:

"The only time that Hulk Hogan ever exercised, in my opinion, as I dealt with him more than anybody. The only real resistance to creative was at Starrcade 97 with Sting. We had one plan and that afternoon, he changed his mind and said, 'I'm not feeling it. I don't think it's right time' and we went a different direction."

To put things in perspective, Starrcade 1997 was the highest-selling WCW PPV of all time. The buildup between Hogan and Sting was brilliant, but the match itself turned out to be a wash, with Hogan pinning Sting until Bret Hart restarted the match.

To this date, most fans felt that was the wrong move and the botched finish was a tragic end to a great buildup over the course of a year. Wrestlers like Bret Hart and others have stated that Hogan used his 'creative' power more than once and some may dispute Bischoff's version of events.