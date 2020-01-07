WWE News - Eric Bischoff reveals what is missing in the current product

Legends know how

Eric Bischoff has always been a fair analyst when it comes to professional wrestling. He still stands as the only man to beat Vince McMahon at his own game, albeit for only 83 weeks. So, it's not surprising that Bischoff believed that WWE has too many heavily scripted promos and that it's too filtered to get excited about.

On his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff said that the AEW promos were superior to the current WWE product and moreover, he believes that WWE promo quality is currently very flat. He said: (H/T 411 Mania)

"I think one of the things that makes it hard for me to watch WWE is the quality of the promos are so flat, I’m searching for a word, they’re just not real, very few of them, not all of them, but the vast majority of them are so heavily scripted and so not the person that’s trying to perform it. There’s nothing organic about it, there’s nothing that feels real, there’s nothing that’s remotely believable in so many of those promos that it actually takes me out of my enjoyment of the match. If you don’t care about the talent, or you’re not buying into the talent or you’re not buying into the talent’s emotion that they’re trying to convey, it’s really hard to get excited about the match. And that’s unfortunately one of the things that I run into. The WWE is just so sanitized and so filtered that it’s hard to get excited about it."

Eric Bischoff also said that WWE Legends like Ric Flair and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin are able to come in and create emotion when it didn't even exist. He said:

"Other people love it, and God bless them all, but when you see a guy like Ric Flair and Arn Anderson and the Steve Austins and the guys that can really go out, Mick Foley, another one, guys that can just wing it, Chris Jericho as I mentioned, and can deliver a great promo and create emotion that didn’t exist before the promo, that’s the fun part of this business for me.”

Bischoff's point-of-view makes sense. WWE Legends are able to connect with the crowd, no matter the situation.