WWE News: Expected SummerSlam match takes place on SmackDown Live

Aleister Black was in action on SD Live this week

With several interesting matches being confirmed for SummerSlam 2019 including Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins, Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair, and also the return of Goldberg, who is now confirmed for a match against Dolph Ziggler, tonight's edition of SmackDown Live provided us with a match which was initially expected to take place at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

As Sami Zayn made his way out the arena, the former NXT Champion once again provoked Aleister Black after having challenged him to a match at SummerSlam on last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Zayn initially claimed that he's looking forward to ending all the hype surrounding Black and eventually put him out of his misery, after 'The Dutch Destroyer' had asked for a fresh challenger following his recent wins over Cesaro.

Shortly afterwards, Aleister Black's music hit the arena, as the former NXT Champion made his way out to the ring and announced that instead of facing Zayn at SummerSlam, he's willing to go one-on-one against the latter on SmackDown Live itself.

Within minutes the match was made official as Black and Zayn were all set for a dream clash in Detroit.

The match between Zayn and Black lasted about 10 minutes and the two men had some solid back-and-forth exchanges between them. However, it certainly didn't live up to the hype as everyone expected it to be, considering the fact that the match occurred on SmackDown Live instead of SummerSlam.

Black eventually picked up the win after hitting a brutal Black Mass on Zayn, as 'The Dutch Destroyer' continued his winning streak on the main roster.

One of the primary reasons why the match between Zayn and Black took place on SmackDown Live instead of SummerSlam could have been due to the fact that it wouldn't have received a proper amount of time had it been on the card this Sunday.

As per The Observer, this is also the same reason why the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were defended on RAW this week instead of SummerSlam.

A match between Zayn and Black at SummerSlam would've definitely been a lot better than their clash on SmackDown Live and also had the potential of being the Match of the Night.