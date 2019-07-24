WWE News: Fantastic news for company after RAW Reunion show

Hulk Hogan, DX, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Mick Foley were a few of the legends at RAW Reunion

What's the story?

This week's special WWE RAW Reunion show was a thoroughly enjoyable show for WWE fans as WWE delivered an entertaining show featuring legends from yesteryear.

WWE will be very happy with the results of the RAW Reunion show as the viewership figures rose significantly since last week's RAW show.

In case you didn't know...

The RAW Reunion show kicked off with John Cena having a segment with The Usos and Rikishi, followed by a host of past Superstars appearing in backstage segments.

We also saw the 24/7 changing hands a number of times, with even 78-year-old Pat Patterson winning it, as well as Kelly Kelly, who became the first woman to win the title. The finale of the show saw Stone Cold Steve Austin come out, talk passionately about the wrestling business, the fans, as well as his fellow legends, and had a beer bash in the ring that went on for a long time!

The heart of the matter

The return of the legends to RAW delivered good results for WWE as 3,093,000 viewers tuned in to watch the show, which was 26% more than the previous week, as per Post Wrestling.

The final hour of the show, which ended with Steve Austin and the other legends, had the highest viewership for the third hour since the Superstar Shakeup in April 2018.

The average viewership of the show didn't quite match up to last year's 25th Anniversary RAW special, which averaged at a much higher 4,500,000 viewers.

What's next?

RAW will build towards SummerSlam, which will take place on August 11, 2019.

