WWE News: Mark Henry reveals what happened backstage after RAW Reunion

What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW Reunion show was a major hit as fans enjoyed watching WWE legends of yesteryear return for the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was also at the show and he said that the party continued backstage, and revealed details on what happened backstage.

In case you didn't know...

RAW Reunion saw several legends of WWE return, with Stone Cold Steve Austin closing the show along with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and several other WWE legends.

Austin had a whale of a time at the show as he drank a lot of beer and had a party in the ring even after RAW went off the air.

The heart of the matter

Mark Henry, who was one of the many legends at the RAW Reunion show, revealed what went down following the show this past Monday. Henry said that WWE had organised the show very well, making the past legends feel at home.

He said that there were several celebrities, MMA fighters, and musicians backstage apart from the past legends who had returned for RAW.

"If you can visualize this - you walk into the door and here's a table with all these fruit bowls, and carrots and celery, and dips and drinks, and all kinds of potato chips of every brand, a little dessert tower, and then you see just from 20 yards of big couches, with little tables and tablecloths on them, and welcome signs. I'm like, 'Man, this is some VIP-type stuff, I've never experienced that.' So, they did it really, really well and it was a really good job of making everybody feel at home and comfortable.

"Ric Flair... the doctor gave him a clean bill of health and said it wasn't the alcohol, it was your heart, and he got that fixed. Him and Steve Austin got lit, I mean... Ric Flair, he did everything but take his clothes off. He danced in the bar, he did the whole 'Naitch' thing. It was pretty damn special, man. It was pretty special, glad I got to see that again," said Henry. (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription).

What's next?

The show goes on in the WWE and the RAW Reunion's good viewership figures will only help WWE in garnering more interest for their next PPV, SummerSlam.