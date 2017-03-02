WWE News: Fastlane Betting Odds

Could there be multiple title changes at Fastlane?

Will the Prizefighter lose his prize to the WCW Legend?

What’s the Story?

The Raw Exclusive pay-per-view, Fastlane, will take place this Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and bets have already been placed on the outcome of the matches.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the rumoured Wrestlemania card several months ago and it featured: Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho for the United States Championship, and Goldberg defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Many fans and WWE insiders have criticised this proposed Wrestlemania card and declared that the WWE wouldn’t head in that direction. However, most of the matches from the proposed card look set to come to fruition.

The Heart of the Matter

The 2017 Royal Rumble was won by Randy Orton and his victory was predicted via betting odds for the match. The sportsbooks initially had Goldberg and The Undertaker as the likely winners, but the odds eventually shifted in Orton’s favour.

This could indicate that the betting odds may shift on Sunday or they could indicate the fans understanding the predictability of the company and having knowledge of what matches are to come.

According to betwrestling.com, the majority of the heels are likely to be victorious and the Universal Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship will probably change hands. Here’s a list of the betting odds for each match currently announced for Sunday:

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens(c) +650 vs Goldberg -1350

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bayley(c) +850 vs Charlotte Flair -1750

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -300 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +220

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) -460 vs Jack Gallagher +320

Roman Reigns -150 vs Braun Strowman +110 (Undertaker has odds of -200 to show up at ringside)

Sami Zayn +1000 vs Samoa Joe -2000

Sasha Banks -230 vs Nia Jax +170

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa -215 vs The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar +165

What’s Next?

As stated previously, the betting odds will shift if rumours circulate about last minute changes being made to the WrestleMania card are available before the pay-per-view so there’s no guarantee that these bets will remain.

Also, the WWE has been known to swerve fans by picking wrestlers who are unlikely to win matches so anything can change if the WWE sees fit.

Tune into Fastlane this Sunday to see which bets pan out and whether new champions will be crowned

Sportskeeda’s Take

The betting odds couldn’t be more accurate if all the current WrestleMania plans still take shape in the next few weeks. Practically, all of the SmackDown matches were confirmed for WrestleMania on the latest episode, so expect Monday Night Raw to do the same at the Fastlane pay-per-view.