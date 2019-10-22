WWE News: Final member of Team Flair revealed for Crown Jewel

Ric Flair may have found the secret ingredient to defeating Team Hogan

Hogan vs Flair reignites at Crown Jewel

A few weeks back, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair revealed that they would be taking part in the upcoming Crown Jewel event in an unexpected way. They would put together two teams in order to put their epic rivalry to bed once and for all.

Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, and Shorty G will be representing Hulk Hogan. Originally, Seth Rollins was pinned to captain team Hogan. However, with a Universal Championship defence against The Fiend set on the same night, Rollins was replaced by his former Shield Brother, Roman Reigns. The Big Dog was a big shot in the arm for the team, bringing some much-needed muscle into the group.

With guys like Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley, not to mention Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, Team Flair was stacked with pure power and experience. However, on Monday Night Raw tonight, the Nature Boy revealed the final piece of the puzzle, a man that Reigns knows all too well.

The Scottish Psychopath returns

Drew McIntyre made his return to the ring tonight, accepting Ric Flair's offer to take part in the 5-on-5 match at Crown Jewel. McIntyre stated that Flair had cashed in his one favour, and would show the 16-time Champion the kind of monster he'd just bought in a match against Ricochet.

The Scottish Psychopath and Ricochet engaged in a top match but McIntyre emerged victorious at the end. He took out The One and Only after the match with a brutal assault.

Adding McIntyre to his team essentially gave Ric Flair a five-man stable of thoroughbreds. With four World Champions and the newest King of the Ring, Flair has stacked the odds in his favour. On the other side, Roman Reigns leads a team of potential. Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, and Shorty G are all fan favourites with a huge upside, but none of them have proven themselves at the top level yet. At Crown Jewel, they'll have the opportunity to do just that.

