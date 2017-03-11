WWE News: Finn Balor makes return at WWE Live Event

The Demon King is officially back!

by Rohit Nath News 11 Mar 2017, 15:21 IST

Finn Balor returned to the ring for the first time since Summerslam

Finn Balor made his long anticipated return to the ring for the first time since Summerslam at a Live event in Buffalo, NY. WWE posted a video of his return on Twitter

The former WWE Universal Champion teamed up with Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho to take on Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens. It was the babyface team that prevailed. Balor hit the sling blade on Triple H but was met with a superkick by Kevin Owens. This led to Chris Jericho hitting Kevin Owens with a code breaker to pick up the win for the babyface team.

Jericho, Balor Zayn over HHH Owens Joe #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/1R6PCOpUwP — Chris Muth (@Chris4613) March 11, 2017

It is still unclear as to whether Balor will be performing at WrestleMania or not. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Balor wants to perform at WrestleMania, so competing at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a possibility.

Another rumoured opponent for Balor at WrestleMania is Samoa Joe, who doesn't seem to have a clear direction himself, but is involved with Triple H & Seth Rollin’s story heading into the show of shows.