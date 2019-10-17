WWE News: Finn Balor reveals another new tattoo

Finn Balor has had more work done!

Two weeks ago, Finn Balor returned to NXT sporting a very visible new tattoo on his hand. Well, The Ordinary Man Who Can Do Extraordinary Things has unveiled another incredibly unique tattoo today - this time on his arm!

Balor took to Twitter to reveal a new tattoo of a very simple dinosaur sketch on his arm, simply posting "Raaaaaaawr" as the caption. You can see the tattoo below.

The Ordinary Man Who Gets Extraordinary Ink

A few months ago, Finn Balor would get matching tattoos with his now-wife Veronica Rodriguez. While that piece was very subtle and only noticed by the most eagle-eyes members of the WWE Universe, the former Universal Champion would make his return to NXT with a not-so-subtle hand tattoo of an astronaut on his hand - which you can see below.

The boy who came back from space ( @davide_esz on IG) pic.twitter.com/vrPjzDSIzL — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 11, 2019

Balor back in NXT

Meanwhile, former NXT Champion Finn Balor revealed just why he returned to the Black and Gold brand and whether we'll see him back on RAW or SmackDown any time soon.

In an interview with Newsweek, he was asked if he had returned to the brand full-time.

"Right now that's what it means. I'm going to wrestle whenever, whoever I want. That's something I've been chasing for quite some time in my career."

"I don't believe in any boundaries be it weight class, country, promotion... And I want to break those boundaries. I'm here at NXT to do that."

The former Universal Champion also reiterated that he wants to parallel NXT and evolve alongside it.

"I just want to continue to evolve. Been doing this for a long time, and sometimes when you stay in the same place for too long you get a little stagnant, you rely on your old tricks and old ways and you kind of just skate past. But there's no skating here in NXT. I have to swim for sure, because It's going to be a fight."

