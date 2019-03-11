WWE News: Finn Balor to defend Intercontinental title on RAW after Fastlane 2019

Finn Balor won the Intercontinental title after defeating Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber

What's the story?

Six titles were defended at Fastlane 2019 PPV, but the Intercontinental title missed out as Finn Balor, the current Intercontinental Champion, was not on the card, on the last PPV before WrestleMania 35.

But WWE announced at Fastlane that Balor will be defending his title on the RAW after Fastlane, against Bobby Lashley.

In case you didn't know...

There were no title changes at Fastlane as WWE booked their champions to look strong, while also teasing potential WrestleMania matches.

Bobby Lashley, Balor's opponent on this week's RAW, teamed with Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin to face off against The Shield, in a six-man tag team match. The Shield prevailed as Roman Reigns starred in the match and got the pin, to win The Shield's last PPV match.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced at Fastlane that the Intercontinental title will be defended by Balor, who will face former Intercontinental Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Lashley lost the IC title to Balor at Elimination Chamber when he teamed up with Lio Rush in a 2-on-1 handicap match. Balor got the win after pinning Rush, which eventually led to Lashley turning on Rush.

With just under a month to go for WrestleMania 35, this feud between Balor and Lashley could perhaps lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

I don't think Balor will lose the title so soon into his Intercontinental title reign, but I think he will be brutalised once again at the hands of Lashley, McIntyre, and Corbin, following the match.

