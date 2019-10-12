WWE News: First 5 Draft picks announced on Friday Night SmackDown

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.41K // 12 Oct 2019, 06:17 IST

The Fiend has a new home

WWE Draft is back in full effect with this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox. To decide a brand for all the Superstars on the main roster, it will be continued over to the upcoming episode of RAW as well.

Roman Reigns wrestled the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on the opening match of SmackDown to determine the show that will earn the first opportunity to pick the Superstar of their choosing. As RAW is three-hour compared to the two-hour shows of SmackDown, the Red Brand gets the privilege of choosing three wrestlers for every two stars picked by the Blue Brand.

The hard-hitting matchup between the former Shield members came to an undetermined conclusion when The Fiend showed up and took out Seth Rollins with the Mandible Claw. Due to the interference from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, the WWE Universal Champion won the match via disqualification and his brand, RAW, got the opportunity to get the first pick.

Post-match, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon came out to announce the picks for either of the brands. RAW didn't waste any time in choosing their first Superstar as they picked the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. With this, The Man went on to make history by being the only female athlete in WWE history to be announced as the first-ever Draft pick for any brand.

While RAW got Becky Lynch, SmackDown retained Roman Reigns. The Blue Brand also hit a masterstroke by choosing Bray Wyatt as their second pick. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and the entire The O.C were retained by well alongside Drew McIntyre.

After the end of the first five picks, RAW has Becky Lynch, The O.C and Drew McIntyre while SmackDown now possesses 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns.