WWE News - First look at Money In The Bank construction on the company HQ roof

The construction for the MITB PPV has begun on the roof of the WWE Headquarters.

Superstars will start on the ground floor, and fight their way to the roof.

WWE Money In The Bank is set to emanate from the WWE Headquarters, on May 10, 2020. This would be the first time in its history that the PPV will be taking place at WWE's corporate offices.

It should be noted that the Men's and Women's Ladder matches will be filmed at the offices, and there's no indication yet whether other bouts would be taking place at the WWE HQ as well. Participants would start on the ground floor, and make their way up to the roof, where the briefcase would be placed.

The construction for the Money In The Bank PPV has already begun on the rooftop of WWE's offices in Stamford, CT. Check out a couple of pictures taken recently. Credits for the pictures go to The Wrestle Daily:

WWE reportedly filmed some content for the Money In The Bank PPV on the roof of WWE Headquarters. Here’s some pics... #MITB pic.twitter.com/97qf5lc002 — The Wrestle Daily (@thewrestledaily) April 17, 2020

A string of matches has already been set for the PPV. The Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match will feature 6 Superstars, including Daniel Bryan. Other participants for the match will be decided in the upcoming weeks. The Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match, on the other hand, will feature Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, and two other competitors.

Bayley will be defending her SmackDown Women's title, while Braun Strowman will take on a former ally with the Universal title on the line. Here's the current lineup for the Money In The Bank PPV:

Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (Champion) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (Champion) vs Tamina Snuka

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Apollo Crews or MVP vs. Drew Gulak or King Corbin vs. TBD

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks vs. TBD

Money In The Bank was first introduced way back in 2005, with the inaugural match taking place at WrestleMania 21. The match was won by Edge, who went on to successfully cash it on John Cena, becoming the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. The match became a WrestleMania staple and was featured on the card every year for the next 5 years. Superstars like Rob Van Dam, Mr. Kennedy, CM Punk, and Jack Swagger won the briefcase before the match was turned into a PPV of its own.

The first-ever Money In The Bank PPV took place months after WrestleMania 26, where Swagger had won the briefcase. Kane and The Miz won their respective brand's MITB briefcases. Over the next decade or so, Money In The Bank remained a yearly presentation and is now regarded as one of the biggest PPVs of the year. Money In The Bank directly affects WWE's presentation for the next several months, as the winners are given the opportunity to cash in the briefcase at any time of their choosing for the next one year.

The biggest reason Money In The Bank became incredibly popular among the WWE Universe is the fact that the cash-ins could happen at any time, leading to intriguing scenarios. When Edge cashed in his briefcase on John Cena at New Year's Revolution 2006, the latter had already been battered inside the Elimination Chamber and was in no shape to compete in another match. Edge made quick work of an exhausted and semi-conscious Cena and won the WWE title to a loud pop from the live audience.

The shock factor of the cash-ins, although certainly interesting, hasn't always been used by WWE. There have been occasions when Superstars announced beforehand that they would cash in their contracts at a later, pre-determined date. At WrestleMania 22, Rob Van Dam won the Money In The Bank match by defeating the likes of Ric Flair, Bobby Lashley, Matt Hardy, Finlay, and Shelton Benjamin. He announced soon that he would cash in his briefcase on John Cena at ECW One Night Stand.

The eventual match saw the rabid ECW fans pouring down hateful slurs on Cena, who seemed overwhelmed by what he was witnessing. Edge's interference, in the end, resulted in RVD defeating Cena to become WWE Champion.

The coronavirus pandemic had forced WWE to move WrestleMania 36 from the Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center, back in March. The event was a two-night presentation and a couple of matches were presented in a cinematic manner. It seems like both the MITB Ladder matches would be shot in the same way as the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, and The Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

It would certainly be interesting to see how WWE manages to create an intriguing atmosphere, as Superstars climb the corporate ladder to bag a guaranteed shot at the top prize.