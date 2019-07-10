×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former champion Alberto Del Rio to make MMA return to face legend after 9 years

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
89   //    10 Jul 2019, 03:23 IST

Alberto Del Rio
Alberto Del Rio

What's the story?

WWE's Former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio is set to make a return to MMA after 9 years away from the sport.

In a Tweet, Combate Americas CEO Campbell MacLaren revealed that Alberto Del Rio will be returning to fight Tito Ortiz in a future event for the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Alberto Del Rio aka Alberto El Patron has been a fixture on the Independent Scene since leaving WWE. He had a short tenure in Impact Wrestling that did not go well. He was released from the company after no-showing an event. There were several disputes between him and management as well.

However, he has been a senior figure in the Combate Americas promotion and at one time was even named the President of the promotion, a role he has since stepped down from. He still remains an influential figure behind the scenes.

Del Rio left WWE back on the 9th of September 2016 after coming to terms with them for his release. He has been a controversial figure in the world of wrestling, with several rants against WWE as well as his relationship with WWE's Paige, a relationship which has since ended.

The heart of the matter

Alberto Del Rio has been rumored to be returning to the cage for a long time. The return has now been confirmed and he will be facing Tito Ortiz.

Alberto Del Rio last fought in February 2010 where he lost to Yamamoto Hanshi and has a record of 9-5. Tito Ortiz, however, fought last year in November where he defeated Chuck Liddell.

What's next?

The date of the fight has not been announced yet, but this is a fight sure to garner a lot of interest, with Del Rio returning to the sport and the spotlight after such a long time away. 

Tags:
Alberto Del Rio
Advertisement
5 Things you did not know about Alberto Del Rio
RELATED STORY
5 career highlights of Alberto Del Rio in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Champion launches new wrestling promotion
RELATED STORY
5 former Money In The Bank winners: where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 professional wrestlers with the best MMA records
RELATED STORY
10 Pro-wrestlers with an MMA background
RELATED STORY
5 Former WWE Superstars who could show up at AEW All Out
RELATED STORY
5 pro wrestlers you didn't know competed in MMA
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who started their careers in MMA
RELATED STORY
5 pro-wrestlers who could beat Brock Lesnar in an MMA fight
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us