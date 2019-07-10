WWE News: Former champion Alberto Del Rio to make MMA return to face legend after 9 years

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 89 // 10 Jul 2019, 03:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alberto Del Rio

What's the story?

WWE's Former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio is set to make a return to MMA after 9 years away from the sport.

In a Tweet, Combate Americas CEO Campbell MacLaren revealed that Alberto Del Rio will be returning to fight Tito Ortiz in a future event for the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Alberto Del Rio aka Alberto El Patron has been a fixture on the Independent Scene since leaving WWE. He had a short tenure in Impact Wrestling that did not go well. He was released from the company after no-showing an event. There were several disputes between him and management as well.

However, he has been a senior figure in the Combate Americas promotion and at one time was even named the President of the promotion, a role he has since stepped down from. He still remains an influential figure behind the scenes.

Del Rio left WWE back on the 9th of September 2016 after coming to terms with them for his release. He has been a controversial figure in the world of wrestling, with several rants against WWE as well as his relationship with WWE's Paige, a relationship which has since ended.

The heart of the matter

Alberto Del Rio has been rumored to be returning to the cage for a long time. The return has now been confirmed and he will be facing Tito Ortiz.

⚡¡4 EXCLUSIVAS!⚡ @campbellcombate CEO de @combateamericas



1⃣ Tito Ortiz Vs Alberto Del Rio

2⃣ Combate España sería en ¡Bilbao!

3⃣ La próxima Copa Combate será en Perú

4⃣ Combate Europa en los planes



Link ➡ https://t.co/ArjwYzoXnG pic.twitter.com/z3wPVV7Wsd — Gonzalo Campos MMA (@campos_gon) July 9, 2019

Alberto Del Rio last fought in February 2010 where he lost to Yamamoto Hanshi and has a record of 9-5. Tito Ortiz, however, fought last year in November where he defeated Chuck Liddell.

What's next?

The date of the fight has not been announced yet, but this is a fight sure to garner a lot of interest, with Del Rio returning to the sport and the spotlight after such a long time away.